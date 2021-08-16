State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,374,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,345,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $95.38 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

