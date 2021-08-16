Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $24.50 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

