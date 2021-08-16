Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $33.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 110.07. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

