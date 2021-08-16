Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CAO Sells $407,120.88 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EVBG stock opened at $144.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 15.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 36.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

