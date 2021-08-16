Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $1,341,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,105,000 after acquiring an additional 68,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

