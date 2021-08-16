John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 7,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $78,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $7,819.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 18,200 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $204,386.00.

On Friday, August 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 15,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $172,050.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,254 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $220,363.52.

On Monday, August 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 32,251 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $360,243.67.

On Friday, July 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,876 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $236,733.84.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 30,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $340,500.00.

On Friday, June 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $34,584.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $931,602.28.

On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,372,451.63.

BFI stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth $406,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth $239,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in BurgerFi International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

