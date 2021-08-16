Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) SVP Sells $99,242.00 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $91.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. CWM LLC boosted its position in Integer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Integer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Integer by 1,798.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Argus upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

