Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) SVP Sells $99,242.00 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $91.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Argus upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
