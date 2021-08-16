Insider Buying: First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christy Dipietro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of First United stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00.

FUNC opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73. First United Co. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $117.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First United had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Analysts forecast that First United Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

FUNC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First United by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First United by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,969,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in First United by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 160,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First United by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

