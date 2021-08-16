Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344,299 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,590 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $118,889,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 4,978,229 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTI. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

