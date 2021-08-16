Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 28,000 TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 7.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 21.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.21%.

TAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

