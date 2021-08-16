Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,410 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $183.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.67.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

