Versor Investments LP Sells 19,047 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,047 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.0% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 53.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $615,000. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 172,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 752,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92,299 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of C opened at $73.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

