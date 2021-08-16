Versor Investments LP Invests $237,000 in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 261.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.24. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.