Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 178,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of OneSpaWorld at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 336.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,094,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 843,554 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 791,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 980,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $881.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

