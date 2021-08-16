Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $2.93 Million in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 314,242 shares of company stock valued at $47,966,671 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $139.24 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $161.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 331.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.04.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.