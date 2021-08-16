Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Reinvent Technology Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,392,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Reinvent Technology Partners by 749.4% in the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 849,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 749,400 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in Reinvent Technology Partners by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,217,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,730,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTP opened at $10.03 on Monday. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

