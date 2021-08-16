Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 229,813 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Kirkland’s worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $19.90 on Monday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $283.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

