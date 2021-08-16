Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 329 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Green Plains by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

