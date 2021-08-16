Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLTTF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of SLTTF stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

