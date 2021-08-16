Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the July 15th total of 38,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Scienjoy stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 65.29% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scienjoy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

