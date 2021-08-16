Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 250,274 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $43.94 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

