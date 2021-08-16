Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 10,579 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 222,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,553,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PVH by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 374,861 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $116.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. OTR Global began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

