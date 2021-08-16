GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after acquiring an additional 169,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $86.74 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 2.94.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,532 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $849,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,960.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,765 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

