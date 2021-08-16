BMO Capital Markets Boosts The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $195.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.40.

NYSE:DIS opened at $181.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after buying an additional 813,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,232,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,974,288,000 after buying an additional 707,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

