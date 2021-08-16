Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 222,012 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 588.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,529 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.2% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 39.7% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 84,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $15,656,000. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM opened at $9.18 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

AM has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

