Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Paychex by 30.8% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.1% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.62. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

