Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.73% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 21.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $1,594,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

BJUN opened at $33.26 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72.

