22,577 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

VRP opened at $26.42 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.