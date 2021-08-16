22,577 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000.

VRP opened at $26.42 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.