Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.23.

DLR stock opened at $159.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $164.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In other news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,772 shares of company stock worth $54,921,284 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.