Roth Capital Trims Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Target Price to $21.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $618.57 million, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.32. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $108,947.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,296,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after buying an additional 147,716 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $1,583,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

