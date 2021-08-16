GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,531 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,495,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 73.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,531 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

