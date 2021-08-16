WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

WELL opened at C$8.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.63.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

