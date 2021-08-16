Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total transaction of C$197,034.95. Also, Director Stephen Sadler acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,100,000.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at C$67.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of C$47.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.02.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

