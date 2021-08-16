Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $167.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $168.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

