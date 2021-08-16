Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.