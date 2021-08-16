Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,519,000 after purchasing an additional 156,566 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 615,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 601,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 286,655 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 327,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK opened at $109.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.50. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $110.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

