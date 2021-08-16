PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 1,180 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,271,000 after buying an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,605,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $154,892,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTB opened at $139.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.58. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

