938 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,186 shares of company stock worth $898,925 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $171.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.25.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

