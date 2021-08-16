PGGM Investments Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $74.95 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point raised their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

