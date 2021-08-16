Sterling Manor Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 195,428 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,076,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $292.85 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $292.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

