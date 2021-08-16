Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys Shares of 15,893 Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.05.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

