Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,186,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:PDM opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.