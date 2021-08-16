Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases New Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,956,243,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,747 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KE by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,956 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in KE by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in KE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

BEKE opened at $17.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEKE. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

