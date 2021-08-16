IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,328. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $64.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.49. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 137.92 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

