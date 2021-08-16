IFP Advisors Inc Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,017,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $869,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $45.26 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27.

