Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 222,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.74 million, a PE ratio of 155.29 and a beta of -0.30. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

