IFP Advisors Inc Sells 116 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Globe Life by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,569 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,350 shares of company stock worth $11,737,505 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $96.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.