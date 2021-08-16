IFP Advisors Inc Invests $323,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,849 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,937,000 after buying an additional 289,376 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,552,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 593,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after acquiring an additional 135,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after acquiring an additional 84,581 shares during the last quarter.

VGLT stock opened at $90.14 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.143 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

