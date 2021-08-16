NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 863 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.89. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

