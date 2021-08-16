NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $220,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Equinix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.28.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $814.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $816.41. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,757 shares of company stock worth $13,371,492 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

